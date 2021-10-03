Broncos lose QB Teddy Bridgewater to injury, fall to Ravens 23-7

The Denver Broncos dropped to 3-1 following a 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Baltimore improved to 3-1 with the victory.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was hit five times and sacked twice, suffering a concussion on his final play of the first half. Before leaving the game with a head injury, Bridgewater went 7-of-16 passing for 65 yards with one touchdown and no turnovers.

After Bridgewater left the contest, third-year quarterback Drew Lock took over on offense. Lock finished the day 12-of-21 passing for 113 yards and one interception, posting a 52.3 passer rating. Lock was also sacked three times.

Bridgewater wasn’t the team’s only starter to leave the game with an injury. Returner/receiver Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury in the second quarter and did not return. Cornerback Pat Surtain (chest) also suffered an injury and left the contest in the fourth quarter.

With Spencer and fellow receivers KJ Hamler (knee) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) all sidelined, tight end Noah Fant stepped up up as the team’s leading receiver, totaling six catches for 46 yards and the team’s only score.

Fifth-round rookie safety Caden Sterns was the team’s star on defense, totaling two tackles, two sacks and a key pass breakup that prevented what would have been a huge gain for Baltimore’s offense in the third quarter.

Next week, the Broncos will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 5.

