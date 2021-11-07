Broncos lose QB, starting TE for Cowboys game due to COVID protocols

There has been plenty of attention being paid to the COVID-19 protocols in the NFL this past week due to reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers testing positive. The star QB will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and potentially next week’s game as well depending on his ability to test negative now that, according to him, he is no longer symptomatic. That isn’t the only COVID news of the weekend though.

The Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday opponent has now ruled out three of their players due to protocols, and it includes on of their quarterbacks. Backup Drew Lock, along with tight end Noah Fant have been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Noah Fant, Netane Muti, Drew Lock out today vs Cowboys because of COVID protocols. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 7, 2021

Lock of course lost a training camp battle with Teddy Bridgewater to be the team’s starting quarterback, but would have been in line to play in Bridgewater’s season of injuries continues. He’s had a concussion and recently suffered foot and quad injuries, though the team refused to turn to Lock, even on a short week.

Brett Rypien will now backup Bridgewater in this game.

Meanwhile Fant is the team’s starting tight end and is second on the team in receptions (37) and targets (53) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (3).

His loss is a major blow, especially considering his backup, Albert Okwuegbunam is questionable after being limited in practice all week with a knee injury.

Netane Muti is a backup offensive lineman.

