Broncos lose Phillip Lindsay to concussion

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will miss the rest of today’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion.

The Broncos confirmed early in the third quarter that Lindsay would not return.

Lindsay had been playing well before he suffered the injury, with nine carries for 79 yards.

Lindsay’s running had been one of the few bright spots today for the Broncos, who are losing to the Chiefs 24-9 on a snowy day in Denver.

