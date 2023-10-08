Broncos lose to Jets 31-21, drop to 1-4 under Sean Payton

In a battle of struggling teams, the New York Jets (2-3) got the best of the Denver Broncos (1-4) in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

After the defense forced a 3-and-out on the Jets’ opening possession, Broncos rookie receiver fumbled on a punt return, giving New York the ball back at Denver’s own 20-yard line. The Broncos managed to hold the Jets to a field goal, falling behind 3-0 early in the first quarter.

Denver then went 75 yards and scored on quarterback Russell Wilson’s screen pass to rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who went 22 yards to give the Broncos a 7-3 lead. Denver’s scoring drive was aided by 16- and 38-yard runs from Wilson and McLaughlin, respectively.

On their next drive, New York punted again and then pinned the Broncos down at their own six-yard line. On the next play, Wilson was penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety that made the score 7-5.

On the next drive, Denver added a field goal to make it 10-5 in the second quarter. The two teams then exchanged additional field goals to make it 13-8, which ended up being the halftime score after the Jets failed to get a play off before the game clock expired while they had the ball at the Broncos’ 10-yard line.

After Denver went 3-and-out to open the third quarter, New York running back Breece Hall scored on a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Jets a 15-13 lead. Then after a Broncos punt, the Jets converted another field goal to make it 18-13. New York added two more field goals in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 24-13.

Denver then went 75 yards on seven plays and scored when Wilson connected with tight end Adam Trautman on a three-yard touchdown pass. After a successful two-point try, the Broncos made it 24-21 with 4:44 remaining in the game.

The Jets attempted to run out the clock on their ensuing drive but Denver’s hopes were kept alive when cornerback Pat Surtain intercepted a Zach Wilson pass at his own three-yard line with 2:14 remaining.

That turnover the Broncos life, but Wilson was strip-sacked at his own 41-yard line and New York recovered the fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Ball game: Jets 31, Broncos 21.

On the injury front, defensive lineman D.J. Jones left with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Up next for Denver is a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire