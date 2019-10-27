Broncos lose Ja’Wuan James to knee injury

Denver right tackle Ja'Wuan James was questionable for today’s game in Indianapolis with a knee injury. He played, but not for long.

James hurt his knee early in the game and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Broncos General Manager John Elway had high hopes for James when he signed a four-year, $51 million contract this offseason, but things have not gone as planned. James has played in just two games this season and has gotten hurt in both of them.

Other than the injury to James, things have gone better than expected for the Broncos, who lead 6-0.