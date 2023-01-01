Broncos lose to Chiefs 27-24 in Jerry Rosburg’s first game

Denver Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg wasted no time putting his stamp on the team.

Rosburg quickly made changes when he took over as interim coach last week by firing two members of the team’s coaching staff. The changes didn’t end there.

Rosburg took away play-calling duties from quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak and turned them over to offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Rosburg also made a big change on special teams, benching returner Montrell Washington.

Those changes ultimately weren’t enough to snap a 15-game losing streak to Kansas City.

While trailing 6-3 in the first quarter on Sunday, safety Justin Simmons intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass in the end zone to halt a promising Chiefs drive. Denver’s ensuing drive stalled, but Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a fumble on punt coverage that tight end Eric Saubert recovered, setting his team up at KC’s 16-yard line.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson then scored a 16-yard touchdown on a designed run to give the Broncos a 10-6 lead. Kansas City matched that score and regained the lead 13-10 just before halftime.

In the second half, Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Albert Okwuegbunam to regain the lead, 17-13. Denver was later driving with a chance to score again before a questionable offensive pass interference penalty was called against Courtland Sutton.

That penalty was a turning point in the game as the Chiefs went on to take a 20-17 lead after a Broncos punt. Then, on Denver’s next drive, Wilson threw an interception that led to another KC score that made it 27-17.

Wilson made up for that turnover later with his second rushing touchdown of the game on a four-yard scramble that made it a three-point game.

The Broncos got the ball again late in the fourth quarter but weren’t able to complete a comeback in an eventual 27-24 loss.

On the injury front, running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (elbow), safety P.J. Locke (ankle) and cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion) left Sunday’s game and did not return.

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the season in Week 18.

