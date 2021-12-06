Broncos lose to Chiefs 22-9, drop to 6-6

The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 22-9 on the road in Week 13, dropping to 6-6 on the season. The Chiefs improved to 8-5 with the win.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first quarter with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and then later added a field goal to make it 10-0. The Broncos later answered with a field goal and had a chance to tie it up before halftime.

Denver had a 20-play drive that ate up most of the second quarter before turning the ball over on downs at the Chiefs’ eight-yard line. The Broncos had converted a pair of fourth-down attempts earlier in the drive before failing on their third try of the game.

After that turnover on downs, KC failed to do anything after being pinned deep in its own territory and the Chiefs took a 10-3 lead into halftime. Kansas City then got the ball after halftime and they were driving before a Pat Surtain interception ended the drive at Denver’s own 32-yard line.

The Broncos failed to convert anything from that turnover, giving the ball back to the Chiefs with a punt midway through the third quarter.

KC then added a field goal to make it 13-3 and Denver followed it up with a Teddy Bridgewater interception late in the third quarter. The Chiefs didn’t score any points off that turnover and were forced to punt, but the Broncos gave the ball right back on a muffed return when Caden Sterns was pushed into Diontae Spencer and forced a fumble that KC recovered.

Kansas City then added a field goal to extend their lead to 16-3 early in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater later threw an interception that was returned 75 yards for a touchdown by Daniel Sorensen, making it 22-3 and sealing the game.

Denver running back Javonte Williams scored a garbage-time touchdown on a 13-yard catch in the fourth quarter to make it 22-9, but it was too little too late for the Broncos’ offense. It was a well-deserved score for Williams, who was impressive in his first NFL start, totaling 178 yards from scrimmage.

Up next for the Broncos is a home game against the Detroit Lions, who secured their first win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. That game will air on select Fox networks at 4:05 p.m. MT.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts