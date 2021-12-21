Broncos lose CB Essang Bassey to Chargers on waiver wire

The Denver Broncos have lost second-year cornerback Essang Bassey to the Los Angeles Chargers, who claimed the defensive back off the waiver wire on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Denver waived Bassey last Saturday to make room for safety P.J. Locke on the active roster so Locke could fill in for an injured Caden Sterns, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Had Bassey cleared waivers, the Broncos would have re-signed him to the practice squad this week.

Bassey will now get a fresh start with the Chargers, reuniting with defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, who served as Denver’s defensive backs coach from 2019-2020.

Bassey signed with the Broncos as a promising college free agent out of Wake Forest last spring. He played in 12 games last season and started three contests as an injury fill-in, playing primarily in the slot.

Bassey tore his ACL in December 2020 and he was not activated from the physically unable to perform list until November 2021. He played in just one game this season before being waived.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts