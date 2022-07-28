Broncos lose another offensive lineman to PUP list

After opting to let Bobby Massie walk during free agency, the Denver Broncos re-signed Calvin Anderson and brought in veterans Billy Turner and Tom Compton. The trio of tackles were set to compete for the right tackle job at training camp, but Anderson is now the last man standing.

The Broncos placed Turner (knee) on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, then Compton (back) was held out of practice on Wednesday.

“He had a back procedure, so he’s going to be out for a little bit and he’s going to be put on PUP,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice.

Compton did not appear on the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday, so he will presumably officially go on the PUP list tomorrow.

“It’s something that has come up in the past and we wanted to make sure we took care of it as soon as we could,” Hackett said of Compton’s injury.

Hackett said Compton will be out “for a little bit,” but he wasn’t willing to give a timeline for when Turner will return.

“We are just playing that whole thing by ear,” the coach said. “We just want to be sure that we work him in the right way. Billy is so great with his body. [He] understands it. We just communicate. We have been together for a while, and I know what he’s all about. We will get him in at the right time.”

With Turner and Compton both sidelined, Denver brought back Cam Fleming on a one-year contract.

“We always try to have 15 healthy bodies at that position,” Hackett said. “That’s why there are always three groups to go, especially with the preseason game. I think that’s just one of those things that because of that, we want to be sure we have good depth there.”

Until Turner and/or Compton return, Anderson will be the front runner at right tackle.

