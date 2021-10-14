The Broncos are a lock for NFL Week 6 | Lorenzo’s Locks

Yahoo Sports Videos

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler joins Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Expert Liz Loza to discuss his second straight RB1 performance. The touchdown Austin didn’t want to score, and the impact it had on thousands of fantasy squads. Our team will preview the Chargers matchup with the Ravens, as well as recommend three sleepers from three of the biggest games of week 6. Finally, the star of ‘A Million Little Things”, and the upcoming ‘Psych 3’, James Roday, on how he hopes Austin can lead him to a title in the world’s biggest pro-am fantasy football league.