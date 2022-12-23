The Broncos list outside linebacker Randy Gregory as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Gregory has a knee injury that kept him out of practice this week.

He made his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals and played 23 defensive snaps and one on special teams.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Gregory could play but added the Broncos are “going to play it safe” with their pass rusher.

“We want to be sure we take care of him,” Hackett said, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “He’s been sore after the game. It’d been a while since he had played. He’s done a great job in the meetings, done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We’re excited, and we hope he’s going to be able to get out there, but that’ll be more of a game-time decision.”

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), offensive guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot), running back Latavius Murray (foot), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/foot) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also are questionable for the Christmas Day game against the Rams.

Murray, Risner and Williams all returned to practice as limited participants on Friday after not practicing on Thursday. Sutton was limited for the third consecutive day. Anderson was added to the report on Friday with an ankle injury and did not practice.

The Broncos have ruled out wide receiver Kendall Hinton with a hamstring injury.

Broncos list Randy Gregory as questionable, call him a game-time decision originally appeared on Pro Football Talk