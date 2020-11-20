Broncos will list Drew Lock as questionable

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock made it back on the practice field Thursday and the plan is for him to practice again on Friday as the team continues getting ready for Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins.

Lock’s status for that game won’t be set in stone when the team releases its final injury report of the week, however. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Lock will be listed as questionable due to a muscle strain and bruising near his ribs.

Fangio said Lock was a little sore after Wednesday’s session and explained what he wants to see in order to put Lock in the starting lineup.

“Throwing and operating without showing any effects of the injury,” Fangio said, via Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports.

Fangio also said that it was possible Lock will be active as the backup to Brett Rypien if he doesn’t start, although it seems more likely that Lock will start if he’s deemed capable of playing in any capacity.

