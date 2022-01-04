Broncos list Drew Lock as limited practice participant

The Broncos had their Week 18 game against the Chiefs bumped up to Saturday and that means they issued their first practice report of the week on Tuesday.

No actual practice session took place, so the report was just an estimation of how much work players with injuries would have done during an actual workout. Quarterback Drew Lock was one of those players and the team said he would have been a limited participant.

Lock hurt his shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and briefly left the game before returning to play for the remainder of the game. Head coach Vic Fangio said he expects Lock to start this weekend with Teddy Bridgewater still in the concussion protocol.

Guard Dalton Risner (elbow), cornerback Pat Surtain II (calf), and safety Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder) joined Bridgewater in being listed as non-participants on Tuesday. Cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder), tight end Noah Fant (quad), running back Melvin Gordon III (thumb, hip), defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (quad), and running back Javonte Williams (knee) were listed as limited.

