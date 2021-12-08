Broncos-Lions: Nine prop bets for Sunday’s game

In this article:

Following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos are looking to get back on track with a favorable matchup on the horizon.

The Broncos (6-6) will face a Detroit Lions (1-10-1) team coming off their first victory of the season when the teams match up this Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MST in Denver.

Denver is a 7½-point favorite at home against the Lions, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has thrown for 2,775 yards with 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. Javonte Williams leads the Broncos with 670 rushing yards, and Courtland Sutton leads the team with 649 receiving yards.

With all that in mind, Broncos Wire presents nine proposition bets for Sunday’s Broncos-Lions game.

Lions at Broncos: Who wins in Wk 14?

Who leads Broncos in REC yds vs. Lions?

Fant vs. Hockenson: Who scores a TD Wk 14?

Will Patrick Surtain have an INT vs. Lions Wk 14?

Broncos: More pass or rush yds vs. Lions?

Bridgewater: More TDs or INTs vs. Lions?

O/U: REC yds for Sutton + Jeudy vs. Lions?

O/U: Total points in Lions-Broncos Week 14?

Who leads Broncos' backfield in carries vs. Lions?

