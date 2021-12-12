Broncos lined up with 10 players before first offensive play to honor Demaryius Thomas

The Broncos honored the memory of their late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas when the offense took the field today in Denver.

After the opening kickoff, the Broncos’ offense took the field and lined up with only 10 players, a nod to one Broncos great who is no longer with us. Thomas died last week at the age of 33.

The Broncos did not run a play, instead taking a delay of game penalty. The Lions, in a classy gesture from head coach Dan Campbell, declined the penalty.

This is not the first time a team has lined up with 10 players to honor a fallen teammate. After the death of Sean Taylor, Washington had only 10 defensive players on the field for the first play of the next game.

Once the game started, the Broncos’ offense looked great, marching 75 yards over 11 plays for a touchdown and taking a 7-0 lead.

