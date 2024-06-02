Broncos likely to wear throwback uniform vs. Raiders in Week 5

The Denver Broncos have not yet announced their uniform schedule for the 2024 NFL season, but one game’s uniform set is easy to predict.

The Broncos are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 5. The team will add safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms to their Ring of Fame at halftime of that game and linebacker Randy Gradishar will be recognized for his Pro Football Hall of Fame nod.

Additionally, the entire 1977 team will be invited to Alumni Weekend so Denver can honor the squad that reached the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. Given that the Broncos dubbed their throwbacks “the ‘77 classics” in April, it seems safe to assume that uniform will be worn against the Raiders in Week 5.

The ‘77 classics … are BACK! pic.twitter.com/xG8vtiC1Gf — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 22, 2024

It’s a perfect game to debut the throwback look because the Raiders are one of Denver’s oldest rivals dating back to the launch of the AFL in 1960.

So mark your calendars, Broncos fans. The throwback uniform is expected to make its debut on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire