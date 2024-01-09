Broncos are likely a top contender for ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2024

Each summer, NFL Films follows a team through training camp and preseason to film Hard Knocks, HBO’s behind-the-scenes look at life in the NFL.

Teams can volunteer for the show, but they rarely do. (The Denver Broncos have been asked to be featured in the past and have politely declined.)

If the Broncos are asked to feature on the show in 2024, they can’t say no.

If a club has a new head coach or has been on the show within the last ten years or has made the playoffs within the last two years, the league can’t force them into Hard Knocks. If a team does not fall under any of those categories, they’re fair game.

The Broncos do not have a new coach, they have never been featured on Hard Knocks and they haven’t made the playoffs in eight years. If so desired, the NFL can choose them for 2024, and Denver couldn’t say no.

Other options could include the Chicago Bears, who may or may not use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback, and the Indianapolis Colts, who will be going into Year 2 with Anthony Richardson under center.

Those are interesting stories, but the post-Russell Wilson era (presumably with a rookie QB coming in) likely makes Sean Payton and the Broncos a top candidate for the show. The fact that Payton has already hinted at the slightest of openness to Hard Knocks might be a sign of things to come.

The NFL announced the 2023 Hard Knocks team (the New York Jets) last July. Two years ago, the 2022 team (the Detroit Lions) was announced in March. So there’s a big window for an announcement to be made.

Nothing is official yet, and Denver certainly isn’t a lock, but the Broncos would be a logical choice for Hard Knocks in 2024.

