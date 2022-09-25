The Broncos got wide receiver Jerry Jeudy back at practice on Friday and it looks like they’ll have him on the field for Sunday night’s home game against the 49ers as well.

According to multiple reports, Jeudy is feeling well enough for him to be in the lineup. Jeudy, who is listed with rib and shoulder injuries, will work out before the game to make sure that he’s good to go.

Cornerback Pat Surtain was also listed as questionable for the matchup with the 49ers. He practiced twice after hurting his shoulder last weekend and he is also expected to play.

Cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) is the only Broncos player who has been ruled out. Guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee, hip) are among the other players listed as questionable.

Broncos likely to have Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain on Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk