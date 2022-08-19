Broncos are ‘letting Russ be Russ’

The Denver Broncos plan to “Let Russ Cook.”

Russell Wilson seemingly had a falling out with the Seattle Seahawks before his trade to the Broncos earlier this year. There were multiple reasons for the fallout. One of them seems to be that Wilson wasn’t as involved as he’d like to be. Denver will make sure he’s involved now.

“You never know what you have until it’s gone,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday. “For us, we’re just so excited to have somebody here like him. I think for us, it’s just about letting Russ be Russ and watch him go out there and execute.

“[It’s about] supporting him and being there for him so we can continually bring that energy every day and that standard that he sets. I think he’s re-energized. He’s fired up, and we just want to keep feeding off that every day.”

The Broncos have built their offense around Wilson’s strengths and while Hackett is the offensive mastermind with the final say, he has included his quarterback in the process of building an offensive scheme in Denver.

That might not sound like a big deal, but Wilson seemingly didn’t have that kind of coach-QB relationship in Seattle, and gaining it with Hackett could lead to great on-field results well beyond the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire