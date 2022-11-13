The Broncos lost receiver Jerry Jeudy for the rest of the game on the first play to an ankle injury. Right tackle Billy Turner left for the locker room with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

The Broncos, though, have a halftime lead, up 10-7 on the Titans.

Denver led 10-0 before the Titans put together a 75-yard drive on their final possession of the half.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill on third down with 12 seconds left in the second quarter to get the Titans on the board.

The Broncos scored all their points in the second quarter. Russell Wilson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Virgil, his first career catch, and Brandon McManus kicked a 39-yard field goal.

Wilson is 11-of-22 for 188 yards.

The Broncos have held Derrick Henry to 16 yards on eight carries. Tannehill has completed 12 of 25 passes for 100 yards.

Both teams have had six different players catch a pass.

The Titans have lost cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a hamstring injury.

Broncos lead Titans 10-7 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk