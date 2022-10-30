Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is finally getting the offense moving.

An impressive third-quarter drive saw Wilson march the Broncos’ offense down the field, culminating in a Melvin Gordon one-yard touchdown run that gave Denver a 14-10 lead over Jacksonville.

It isn’t all good news for the Broncos’ offense, as center Lloyd Cushenberry has been ruled out with a hip injury. But the Broncos are finally starting to make some plays.

Now it’s on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been struggling against a good Broncos defense, to see if he can get something going.

Broncos take lead as Russell Wilson finally gets going in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories