Broncos lead the NFL in unsportsmanlike conduct fines since 2018

The Denver Broncos have been an undisciplined team in recent seasons.

Last year, the Broncos were penalized 113 times, tied for the second-highest total in the NFL. Over the last five seasons, Denver players have totaled 12 unsportsmanlike conduct fines, marking the highest total in the league, according to data from Gambling.com.

The 12 fines totaled $154,944, money which is “donated through the NFL Foundation to assist Legends in need,” according to the league’s website.

The next-closest team after the Broncos is the Pittsburgh Steelers (11 unsportsmanlike conduct fines), followed by the Seattle Seahawks (10).

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders rank 10th on the list, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (20th) and Kansas City Chiefs (22). The San Francisco 49ers are the only team without an unsportsmanlike conduct fine in the last five years.

Sean Payton has emphasized the importance of reducing penalties this offseason. The New Orleans Saints, who Payton coached for four of the last five years, totaled nine unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during that time frame, seventh-most in the league, but three fewer than Denver.

