Broncos lead the NFL in penalties and penalty yards

Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is not off to a good start as a first-year head coach. His offense is averaging just 14.6 points per game, which ranks last in the NFL.

Hackett’s unit does rank No. 1 in another area, though. Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, the Broncos have the most penalties (78) and penalty yards (650) in the league.

We’re No. 1! We’re No. 1!

Denver’s most-committed foul has been false starts (19), and Hackett’s early-season clock management struggles have the team tied for the most delay-of-game penalties (six) in the league.

“We just have to be better as coaches,” Hackett said earlier this week when asked about the team’s struggles. “That’s the most important thing. Then as players, we have to go out there and execute and make plays. It’s just all of us, collectively as a group. We have to be sure that we are getting on the same page.”

This week, the Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders, who are tied with the ninth-most penalties (60) in the NFL this season. Sunday could be ugly.

