Broncos lead 6-3 at halftime, with Lamar Jackson still sidelined

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson has not returned to the field since taking a sack by Denver’s Jonathan Cooper at the end of the first quarter.

The Ravens have not updated his condition since listing him as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson, who went 3-for-4 for 11 yards before leaving. Huntley is 10-of-13 for 85 yards.

The Ravens managed only a 26-yard field goal by Justin Tucker after stalling at the Denver 8 with 5:55 remaining in the first half. They trail 6-3 at halftime with Brandon McManus kicking field goals of 52 and 41 yards for the Broncos.

McManus’ second field goal came with 37 seconds left in the half.

Russell Wilson is 10-of-13 for 112 yards, with Greg Dulcich catching five for 55 yards.

The Broncos have outgained the Ravens 164 to 122. Baltimore ended the half at the Denver 45 but couldn’t get a field goal try as they were out of timeouts to get the clock stopped after Mark Andrews‘ 16-yard catch.

