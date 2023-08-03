Broncos LB Jonas Griffith suffers ACL injury

The injury hits keep coming for the Denver Broncos.

After losing wide receivers Tim Patrick (torn Achilles) and KJ Hamler (pericarditis), the Broncos have now lost top backup inside linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Griffith has suffered an ACL injury, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. If it’s a torn ACL, Griffith will be placed on injured reserve and miss the entire 2023 season.

Griffith, 26, was acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons, making 12 starts as an injury fill-in. Griffith has totaled 92 tackles since joining the team/

Griffith likely would have served as the team’s top backup ILB this season behind Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell. With Griffith now sidelined, rookie Drew Sanders will likely get more snaps on the inside. A third-round pick, Sanders will likely have a rotational role on defense this fall.

Behind Sanders, the team's other backup ILB options include Justin Strnad and Seth Benson.

