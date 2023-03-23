Broncos landed one of the NFL’s most underrated free agents

Zach Allen isn’t exactly a household name, but he was an important addition for the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Allen signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with Denver and he’s now set to replace Dre’Mont Jones on the team’s defensive line. Before the NFL’s signing period started last week, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar dubbed Allen one of the most underrated free agents this offseason:

Allen was off to a relatively unremarkable start to his NFL career through his first two seasons. But then, J.J. Watt came to the Valley of the Sun in 2021 with a few ideas on how to be a multi-gap disruptor, and Allen was a willing disciple. The 6-foot-4, 281 Allen had his best season to date in 2022, with six sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 14 quarterback hurries in 427 pass-rushing snaps. Allen’s sacks came everywhere from the edge to aligned over the guards to true nose-shade alignments — so, like his mentor, he’s developed into a guy who can harass quarterbacks from any place you’d like.

After learning under Watt in Arizona, Allen now lands in Denver aiming to live up to his big contract. Judging from Watt’s endorsement, it seems safe to say Allen was a great signing for the Broncos.

