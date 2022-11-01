Broncos land pass-rusher Jacob Martin from Jets

Barry Werner
·1 min read

And one more deal goes down before the trade deadline … at least.

The Broncos know they had a hole to fill — a huge one — after trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.

So, they have made a move to acquire Jacob Martin from the New York Jets.

Martin was in his first season with the Jets and has 1.5 sacks in 8 games.

He has also played for the Seahawks and Texans, with a total of 15 sacks in his NFL career.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories