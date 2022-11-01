Broncos land pass-rusher Jacob Martin from Jets

And one more deal goes down before the trade deadline … at least.

The Broncos know they had a hole to fill — a huge one — after trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins.

So, they have made a move to acquire Jacob Martin from the New York Jets.

The #Broncos are trading for #Jets pass-rusher Jacob Martin, source said, one of several players expected to fill the void left by Bradley Chubb. Denver is giving up a 4th round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2024 5th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Martin was in his first season with the Jets and has 1.5 sacks in 8 games.

He has also played for the Seahawks and Texans, with a total of 15 sacks in his NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire