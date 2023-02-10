Broncos land OT and OLB in 3-round NFL mock draft

In his latest three-round 2023 NFL mock draft for Draft Wire, Luke Easterling has the Denver Broncos adding reinforcements at offensive tackle and pass rusher in the third round.

The Broncos do not own first- or second-round picks this year following the Russell Wilson trade, but they will have back-to-back picks in the third round thanks to a 2022 draft-day trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

With their first selection in the third round (No. 67, from Indy), Easterling has Denver selecting BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland. He is a big (6-8, 305 pounds) prospect who could help shore up the right side of the Broncos’ offensive line in 2023.

With their next pick (No. 68, their own selection), Denver adds Army edge defender Andre Carter II in Easterling’s mock. Carter (6-7, 260 pounds) totaled 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a senior last season. The year prior, Carter recorded 41 tackles and 14.5 sacks as a junior. The Broncos will have to determine what caused that kind of drop in production from 2021-2022.

To view Easterling’s complete three-round mock draft, visit Draft Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire