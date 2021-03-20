Breaking News:

Oregon-VCU game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 issues; Oregon advances

Broncos, Kyle Fuller agree to deal

Broncos, Kyle Fuller agree to deal

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
That was fast.

Just moments after the Bears officially cut cornerback Kyle Fuller, he has agreed to a contract with the Broncos.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that it’s a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9 million fully guaranteed.

The Broncos were always viewed as the favorites to sign Fuller, given his close connection to Denver head coach Vic Fangio, who was previously the defensive coordinator in Chicago. Still, it’s a surprise that the agreement happened this fast.

Fuller was slated to earn $14 million if he had stayed with the Bears this year, so he’s taking a significant pay cut, but he’s in a place where he knows he’s wanted, with a coach who knows how to bring out the best in him.

Broncos, Kyle Fuller agree to deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

