New Broncos kicker Elliott Fry had a perfect season in the AAF in 2019

After playing college football at South Carolina, kicker Elliott Fry did not immediately get an opportunity in the NFL.

Fry first spent a season in the Alliance of American Football with the Orlando Apollos in 2019. He was a perfect 14-of-14 on field goal attempts in his lone season in the now-defunct AAF. The league did not utilize traditional extra-point attempts to Fry was limited to field goals that spring.

After his impressive AAF season that included a long of 47 yards, Fry was signed by the Chicago Bears. Fry failed to make Chicago’s 53-man roster and he went on to spend time with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2023.

After being cut by the Cards last month, Fry was signed by the Broncos following the release of Brandon McManus.

Fry has appeared in three regular-season games in his career — one with the Falcons (2020), one with the Bengals (2021) and one with the Chiefs (2021). Fry is 5-of-6 on field goal attempts in the NFL and 5-of-7 on extra point attempts.

Even after signing Fry, the Broncos will continue monitoring the kicker market as other teams prepare to cut and trade kickers in the coming months.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire