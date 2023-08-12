Broncos kicker Brett Maher goes 0-for-2 on field goals, Elliott Fry 1-for-2

Denver's kicking competition got off to a rough start in Friday's preseason opener.

Broncos kicker Brett Maher missed a 47-yard field goal wide right, then had a 52-yard field goal blocked. Elliott Fry missed a 50-yard field goal wide right but then hit one from 55 yards. The good news is that both kickers made their extra point attempts (especially good news given Maher's history), but 1-for-4 on field goals is not good enough.

“Well, look. We had a blocked field goal and we give up penetration at left guard with a young player,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said, via DenverSports.com. “There were two longer field-goal attempts. But that’s not the whole special teams. We’ve obviously got to be better in that unit.”

Maher and Fry will continue to compete through the preseason. If they continue to miss, the Broncos' Week One kicker may be someone who's not currently on their roster.