Broncos keeping Marcus Dixon, Christian Parker on coaching staff

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has largely brought in his new staff of assistants, but two holdovers from last year’s staff will remain.

The Broncos will retain defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, according to James Palmer of NFL Network.

Dixon will head into his second season as defensive line coach in Denver. He previously spent a year on the Rams’ staff and four years coaching in college at Hampton. He played in the NFL for the Cowboys, Jets, Chiefs and Titans.

Parker is heading into his third season as the Broncos’ defensive backs coach. He previously spent time on the Packers’ staff as well as several college stops.

