Broncos' Kareem Jackson suspended for final 2 games of season due to September DUI arrest

Veteran Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended for the final two games of the regular season, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

The punishment comes from a previously unreported DUI arrest in September.

‘Extreme disappointment’

Via Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Jackson waived his appeal. The suspension will cost him over $350,000 in salary.

Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson is suspended for the final two games of the regular season. (AP/Eric Christian Smith)

The Broncos released this statement on Jackson:

“Kareem Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Thursday, Sept. 19. He immediately informed our team of the incident, which we promptly reported to the NFL and thoroughly reviewed as an organization. “There are high standards for the personal conduct of all members of our organization, and we have expressed our extreme disappointment to Kareem for his poor judgment.”

Jackson also posted a tweet of apology:

“I would like to apologize to the Broncos organization, my teammates & fans. I understand the severity in my lapse of judgement and I will certainly not make this mistake again. I know I am fortunate to play in the NFL and am held to a high standard of professionalism and conduct.”

A first-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2010, this was Jackson’s first season in Denver. He had started 13 games.

Community service, probation

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reported that court documents show Jackson was going 25-39 miles per hour over the speed limit on Auraria Parkway in Denver, which borders the University of Denver campus.

On Monday, he pled guilty to driving while ability impaired and was ordered to pay a fine, complete 24 hours of community service and is on probation for one year.

He is allowed to be at the team facility during his suspension but cannot practice or play.

