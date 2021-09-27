Broncos’ K.J. Hamler out for season

The Broncos have lost wide receiver K.J. Hamler for the season.

Hamler went down during the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Jets with what has now been diagnosed with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.

A 2020 second-round draft pick, Hamler has started two of the Broncos’ three games this season and caught five passes for 74 yards.

With Jerry Jeudy also out for at least a few more weeks, the Broncos are getting thin at wide receiver. So far Teddy Bridgewater has been able to play well with a depleted receiving corps, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver bring in another receiver as it attempts to keep its offense rolling after a strong start.

