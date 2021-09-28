Broncos jump one spot in NFL power rankings after 3-0 start

Following a 3-0 start to the season, the Denver Broncos are ranked No. 16 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s up one spot from their No. 17 ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with the Broncos’ ranking this week:

It’s tempting to rate them higher – and they deserve credit for their 3-0 start – it’s just their three opponents so far are a collective 0-9.

The Baltimore Ravens, who Denver will face in Week 4, are ranked No. 6. Perhaps if the Broncos beat the Ravens this week, pundits will start to give them more respect.

Despite their undefeated record, Denver is still ranked last in the AFC West, behind the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 4), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 9) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 10).

The Los Angeles Rams are ranked No. 1 and the New York Jets are ranked No. 32 (last). To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 4, visit USATODAY.com.

