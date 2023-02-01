Broncos join in on the Paton-Payton-Peyton memes with a funny tweet

Jon Heath
·2 min read

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday evening that will allow Sean Payton to become Denver’s new head coach.

Payton will now coach the team’s players and general manager George Paton will continue overseeing the club’s personnel department. Meanwhile, former quarterback Peyton Manning does not have an official role with the Broncos, but he remains closely connected to the team.

So that’s Paton, Payton and Peyton — all pronounced “pay-ton.”

The trio of shared (but spelled differently) names has fans and pundits in Denver expecting plenty of confusion going forward.

Even the Broncos’ official Twitter account got in on the fun with a tweet using the popular Spider-Man meme format:

Here’s a sampling of how the rest of Twitter has reacted to the creation of Paton-Payton-Peyton.

Here’s a handy guide to try to help prevent confusion.

Along with Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos are in good hands thanks to the Paton-Payton-Peyton trio. This will never get old.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

Recommended Stories