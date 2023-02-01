Broncos join in on the Paton-Payton-Peyton memes with a funny tweet

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday evening that will allow Sean Payton to become Denver’s new head coach.

Payton will now coach the team’s players and general manager George Paton will continue overseeing the club’s personnel department. Meanwhile, former quarterback Peyton Manning does not have an official role with the Broncos, but he remains closely connected to the team.

So that’s Paton, Payton and Peyton — all pronounced “pay-ton.”

The trio of shared (but spelled differently) names has fans and pundits in Denver expecting plenty of confusion going forward.

Even the Broncos’ official Twitter account got in on the fun with a tweet using the popular Spider-Man meme format:

Here’s a sampling of how the rest of Twitter has reacted to the creation of Paton-Payton-Peyton.

Peyton Manning

George Paton

Sean Payton The Broncos have a type — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) February 1, 2023

RIP to broadcast journalists in Denver who will now have to distinguish Paton, Payton and Peyton, which all have the same pronunciation. — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) February 1, 2023

Please hire Peyton Manning as SOMETHING over at Dove Valley.

I need the Law Office of Paton, Payton & Peyton to happen. — 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙓🕊 (@AlexVSports) January 31, 2023

Almost got the law firm of Paton Payton and Peyton ready to open for business….#BroncosCountry — GridIrn (@OrangeandBru) January 31, 2023

Payton, Paton and Peyton always and forever 👍🏻❤️🙏 https://t.co/8EeXWLmcFh — Byron Kerr (@bkerrpxp) January 31, 2023

The Denver Broncos: Peyton/Paton/Payton's Place — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 31, 2023

It won't be at all confusing that the Broncos head coach is Payton, the GM is Paton and actively involved very famous player is Peyton. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 31, 2023

Get Manning in the room for a ceremonial photo op just for the historic Peyton-Paton-Payton meeting. https://t.co/6p2CZr5clY — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 31, 2023

Here’s a handy guide to try to help prevent confusion.

A guide: ❌Sean Peyton

❌Sean Paton

❌Payton Manning

❌Paton Manning

❌George Peyton

❌George Payton

✅Sean Payton

✅Peyton Manning

✅George Paton — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) February 1, 2023

Along with Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos are in good hands thanks to the Paton-Payton-Peyton trio. This will never get old.

