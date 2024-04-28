Broncos give John Franklin-Myers new contract after trade

In addition to selecting seven players during the 2024 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos also brought in an eighth player via trade.

The Broncos agreed to trade a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the New York Jets on Saturday in exchange for edge defender John Franklin-Myers. The 27-year-old veteran was a defensive end in New York but it remains to be seen if he’ll play as a DE or as an outside linebacker in Denver.

The Jets signed him to a four-year, $55 million extension in 2021. Under that deal, the defensive end was scheduled to have base salaries of $13.3 million and $14.35 million over the next two seasons. Franklin-Myers will take a pay cut after his trade to the Broncos.

The edge defender has a new two-year, $15 million contract in Denver, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The deal averages $7.5 million per year. Franklin-Myers received a $4 million signing bonus and he’ll have $8 million fully guaranteed from the Broncos.

Denver is now likely done with the bulk of their offseason moves. Up next is rookie minicamp in May followed by mandatory minicamp in June. The Broncos are expected to begin training camp in late July.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire