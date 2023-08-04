Broncos-Jets game in Week 5 is eligible to be flexed into ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets is currently scheduled to be played at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 8 on CBS.

NFL afternoon games are eligible to be flexed into Sunday Night Football on NBC beginning in Week 5, the week of the Broncos-Jets showdown. Following the comments current Denver coach Sean Payton made about ex-Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, that game is shaping up to be must-watch TV.

There’s no word yet, though, on if the NFL will move the Broncos-Jets game into a nationally-televised spotlight. The leagues gives teams at least 12 days’ notice before flexing a game. The deadline for changing the time of the Denver-New York game will be Sept. 27.

The current matchup scheduled for SNF in Week 5 is the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers, and the NFL seems unlikely to flex the Cowboys out of primetime. Depending on how the Cowboys and 49ers fare early in the season, though, a Broncos-Jets flex could be considered.

Fans shouldn’t expect a decision to be made any time soon, but we’ll be keeping an eye on NFL announcement as Sept. 27 draws closer.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire