Broncos-Jets: 12 prop bets for Sunday’s game
The Denver Broncos are off to a strong start this season with two road victories.
Behind new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos opened with a two-touchdown victory over the New York Giants and then earned a double-digit win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This Sunday, the Broncos open the home portion of their schedule with a winnable game against the New York Jets at 2:05 p.m. MDT. The Jets are 0-2 with losses to the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.
Denver is a 10½-point favorite over the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
With all of the above in mind, Broncos Wire presents 12 proposition bets for Sunday’s Broncos-Jets game.
Broncos-Jets: Who wins?
[pickup_prop id="12469">
Over/under: Total points
[pickup_prop id="12470">
Over/under: Total receiving yards by Courtland Sutton
[pickup_prop id="12472">
Who will get more receiving yards: Courtland Sutton or Noah Fant?
[pickup_prop id="12473">
Who will lead the Broncos in carries?
[pickup_prop id="12474">
Will Von Miller sack Zach Wilson?
[pickup_prop id="12475">
Which QB will have more passing yards?
[pickup_prop id="12476">
Over/under: Total tackles for Kyle Fuller
[pickup_prop id="12477">
Over/under: Total points allowed by Broncos defense
[pickup_prop id="12478">
Over/under: Total offensive yards for Broncos
[pickup_prop id="12480">
Which QB will have a higher completion percentage?
[pickup_prop id="12482">
Who will have more receiving yards: Courtland Sutton or Corey Davis?
[pickup_prop id="12483">
