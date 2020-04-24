John Elway has just given Drew Lock a new weapon.

With the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver from Alabama.

Jeudy was the second wide receiver drafted — and the second wide receiver from Alabama drafted. His college teammate Henry Ruggs went to the division rival Raiders with the 12th overall pick.

At Alabama, Jeudy was the No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, and typically got more balls thrown his way than Ruggs. Now he will try to show that Denver got a better rookie receiver from Alabama than its division rival.

Broncos get Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk