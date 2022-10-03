Broncos’ Javonte Williams out for season with torn ACL

The Broncos feared yesterday that running back Javonte Williams had suffered a serious knee injury, and today those fears were realized.

Williams has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Williams leads the Broncos with 47 carries for 204 yards this season and has been more effective than the running back he has shared carries with, Melvin Gordon. Given Gordon’s ongoing fumbling problems, the Broncos would prefer not to keep feeding him the ball, but without Williams they’ll have little choice. Mike Boone will also see more carries with Williams out.

The 22-year-old Williams was a second-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft and was one of the top rookie running backs in the NFL last year.

