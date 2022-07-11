Broncos’ Javonte Williams was the most elusive RB in the NFL last season, per PFF

The Denver Broncos have a gem in Javonte Williams.

As a rookie last season, the running back forced 63 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, a website that tracks advanced NFL stats. His average of 0.310 forced missed tackles per attempt made him the most elusive running back in the NFL last year, according to PFF’s Bryant Horn.

“Williams handled the same number of carries (203) as Melvin Gordon III — his Broncos teammate — in 2021, but the then-rookie still averaged more missed tackles forced per attempt (0.310) than the 64 running backs who recorded at least 65 carries,” Horn wrote on PFF’s website. “Through the 2021 regular season, Williams totaled a second-ranked 63 missed tackles forced, 903 yards and four touchdowns.”

Fellow running back Melvin Gordon ranked 11th last year with 45 forced missed tackles, an average of 0.222 forced misses per attempt. Gordon and Williams were a dynamic duo for Denver in 2021 and that will continue this fall.

Williams will likely have a larger role in 2022 than he did last year, but the Broncos plan to continue utilizing a backfield rotation this season.

