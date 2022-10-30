Broncos and Jaguars play an ugly first half in London

The Broncos and Jaguars are not doing a great job of helping the NFL increase its overseas fan base.

Today’s game in London has been ugly throughout the first half, with the Jaguars taking a 10-7 lead in a game full of penalties and mistakes.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not been good, especially at the start of the game, when he threw a near-interception on his first pass and then was intercepted on the second possession. He isn’t playing at anything close to the level of expectations when the Broncos traded for him.

But Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is also playing poorly, making a bad decision on an interception and another bad decision on an intentional grounding penalty. Lawrence is not where a first overall draft pick should be midway through Year Two.

We’ll see if either team can get something going in the second half.

