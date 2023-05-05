Broncos inviting at least 16 players to tryout at rookie minicamp

In addition to signing 16 undrafted free agents, the Denver Broncos have invited an additional 16 players to tryout at rookie minicamp next week.

The team’s invite list includes three XFL players — quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Jacques Patrick and pass rusher Trent Harris — a kicker, a punter, an Air Force guard and an Army safety.

Here is the list of known invites from our UDFA tracker:

1. QB Ben DiNucci, XFL

2. QB Judd Erickson, San Diego

3. RB Jacques Patrick, XFL

4. WR Nick Williams, UNLV

5. WR Josh Johnston, Mines

6. OL Warren Ericson, Georgia

7. OL Gray Davis, CSU

8. OL Isaac Cochran, Air Force

9. DL Christian Mejia, Washington State

10. OLB Chris Whittaker, Incarnate Word

11. OLB Trent Harris, XFL

12. LB Bo Calvert, UCLA

13. DB Stephan Blaylock, UCLA

14. DB Marquel Broughton, Army

15. LS Jack Landherr, UCLA

16. K Jared Sackett, UTSA

Some of these players have also drawn interest from other teams, so it will be interesting to see which players show up for minicamp. We will continue tracking the tryout invites on Broncos Wire in the coming days.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire