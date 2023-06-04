Broncos invite XFL star Jahcour Pearson to try out for team

The Denver Broncos have invited wide receiver Jahcour Pearson to try out for the team, according to the XFL’s official Twitter page.

Pearson (5-7, 178 pounds) played for the Seattle Sea Dragons this spring, leading the XFL in receptions (60) and receiving yards (670). Pearson also scored four touchdowns.

Before playing in the XFL, Pearson started his college career at Western Kentucky and he later transferred to Ole Miss. He totaled 26 receptions for 392 yards in 13 games with the Rebels in 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pearson was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but he was invited to rookie minicamp by the New York Jets. He also earned tryout invites from the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts this spring.

Pearson went to rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this offseason and he was also recently invited to a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s unclear if the Broncos invited the WR to try out at organized team activities this week or at minicamp next week.

Denver will hold four days of OTAs this week followed by a three-day mandatory minicamp next week.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire