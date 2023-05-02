Broncos invite 2 XFL standouts to rookie minicamp

The Denver Broncos will have at least 35 players in attendance for a rookie minicamp next weekend.

In addition to the five members of Denver’s draft class, the Broncos have also signed 16 undrafted free agents so far. The team has also invited at least a dozen undrafted players to try out at rookie minicamp and several veteran players will be invited as well.

We know of two veterans so far, both of whom played in the XFL this spring. The first is San Antonio Brahmas running back Jacques Patrick.

Patrick (6-2, 234 pounds) ranked second in the XFL this year with 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old running back started his pro career with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers after going undrafted out of Florida State in 2019. After that, he spent time with four NFL teams before returning to the XFL this spring.

The second known XFL invite is Houston Roughnecks outside linebacker Trent Harris. The 27-year-old pass rusher led the XFL with 9.5 sacks this spring. Before that, Harris (6-2, 255 pounds) spent time with five NFL teams after going undrafted out of Miami in 2018. He recorded 1.5 sacks in 11 games with the Dolphins in 2019.

Patrick and Harris will hope to use the XFL as a launching pad for a return to the NFL. We are tracking all of Denver’s rookie minicamp invites on Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire