Broncos interviewing Mike Shula

If the Broncos brought Pat Shurmur in for a sense of stability, it makes sense that he wants familiar faces with him.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, former Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula is interviewing for the quarterbacks coach job with the Broncos.

Shurmur, who just got the Broncos offensive coordinator job, called his own plays with the Giants.

Shula has a good reputation as a quarterbacks coach. Things haven’t gone as smoothly when he was the play-caller (like all but the one year in Carolina), but having him and Shurmur around Drew Lock would provide a solid chance for Lock to develop.