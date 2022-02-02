The Denver Broncos are interviewing Klint Kubiak for a spot on Nathaniel Hackett’s coaching staff, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.

Kubiak, the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, was the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings last season after two years serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Kubiak previously spent three years with the Broncos from 2016-18 as an offensive assistant.

Hackett is reported to be eyeing Green Bay Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator. Kubiak could potentially then serve as a quarterbacks coach or passing game coordinator if hired to join the staff.

The Vikings ranked 12th in total offense, 11th in passing offense, 17th in rushing offense and 14th in points per game this season under Kubiak.

Broncos interviewing Klint Kubiak for offensive position originally appeared on Pro Football Talk