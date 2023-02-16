Broncos interviewed former Saints coach Kris Richard for DC opening

Add another name to the #Broncos DC list: Former #Saints co-DC Kris Richard had interviewed for the Denver DC job, source says. Rex Ryan is considered the favorite. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

It isn’t much of a surprise given all of the obvious connections here, but the Denver Broncos have interviewed former New Orleans Saints coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator opening, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Richard is seen as more of a runner-up to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who is viewed as the favorite for this role on Sean Payton’s new coaching staff.

Richard was hired by Payton as the Saints defensive backs coach in 2021, and he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator status in 2022 while sharing that title with Ryan Nielsen. But they both left Dennis Allen’s staff in 2023 when Nielsen was hired away by the Atlanta Falcons, with Allen choosing to install Joe Woods as defensive coordinator.

More Former Saints!

