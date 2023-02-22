Broncos interview Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator position

The Denver Broncos’ search for a defensive coordinator to replace Ejiro Evero continues.

The Broncos interviewed New England Patriots senior advisor Matt Patricia for their DC opening on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Patricia, 48, started coaching in the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Patriots in 2004. He switched to linebackers coach in 2006 and later served as defensive coordinator in New England from 2012-2017.

Patricia became the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2018 and went 13-29 in three years before being fired 11 games into the 2020 season. After that, he returned to the Patriots as a senior football advisor in 2021.

In addition to Patricia, Rapoport has listed Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph as “top candidates” to fill Denver’s DC opening. The Broncos are seeking a new DC after Ejiro left the team to join the Carolina Panthers in a lateral move.

Kris Richard, Mike Zimmer and in-house candidate Christian Parker have also been linked to Denver’s DC job. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coaching changes on this page.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Related

Did you miss Peyton Manning's Super Bowl commercial? Watch it here Broncos coaching staff tracker: Who will Sean Payton hire? WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl Sean Payton trade details: What the Broncos gave up for the coach These 25 celebrities are Broncos fans

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire